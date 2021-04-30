 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Will Sheppy for GAPS school board
I am writing this letter in support of Will Sheppy for Zone 2 Greater Albany Public Schools School Board.

I have worked with Will Sheppy as an employee at his acupuncture clinic, and have also known him personally for several years. Will is driven, determined, kind, and committed to anything he pursues, and is a family man. Will would be a wonderful addition to the school board and would fight for the best scenarios for the children and community. I urge everyone to learn more about Will by checking out his website.

Julia Mortlock

Vancouver, Washington

 

