Mailbag: Will protests make a difference?

The United State of America has had 243 years (1787-2020) to deal with racial issues. Having slavery included in the Constitution was not a good start.

The word slavery wasn’t even used. In one instance the phrase “a person held to service” was used instead.

It took the bloody Civil War and the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery. In spite of the efforts of Congress, the South instituted Jim Crow laws to repress African-Americans. The newly freed slaves were terrorized, massacred and falsely accused of crimes.

After serving their country in World War II, black veterans returned to a segregated country. In the 1950s, Brown v Board of Education and Rosa Parks started to make some changes. But the 1960s were rife with Southern states resisting any desegregation efforts.

The advent of cell phone videos and body cams in the 21st century has vividly shown black men getting shot in the back running away from police, killed in their own homes and dying while in police custody.

Will the murder of George Floyd and the protests around the world make a difference? Oh, I hope so.