I’ve taken an added interest in our local judicial races because I am concerned with the negativity that I am seeing and hearing from Michael Wynhausen regarding the incumbent, Judge Fay Stetz-Waters.
As a citizen of Linn County, making sure that we retain the judge with the most experience, both in life and in the courtroom, is very important to me and my family. Judge Fay Stetz-Waters' diverse work experience includes everything from poverty law to administrative judging to work at the Parole Board.
I will cast my vote for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters because as a veteran, she understands the legal needs of our local veterans. She has the endorsement of several judges, as she is fair and calm. She has won the Bar Preference Poll, meaning that the majority of local attorneys support Judge Fay.
Diana Miller
Albany (Oct. 22)