I will vote for Kate Brown for governor.

The president and his local Republican surrogates, including Knute Buehler — despite recent attempts to reinvent themselves — lead a party resistant to fighting gun violence, reducing climate change, improving health care and supporting a woman's right to choose. Instead, their is mantra: "make America great again." But for anyone willing to review a little American history they will find it was anything but great if you were black, Native American, a factory or coal mine worker, or a bald eagle suffering the effects of DDT poisoning.

So, I will enthusiastically vote for a better America, not in some mythical past, but in a future with real change for everybody, one where we believe there is a climate problem and work to correct it; where we provide full health care options for women; and where we really deal with gun violence.

Kate Brown is working on these issues. Join me in voting for Kate Brown for governor.

Bob Heald

Albany (Oct. 28)

