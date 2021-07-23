Mailbag: Wield your gavel with integrity

Tonight (July 14), the GAPS Board, Director Thomson aside, made one thing abundantly clear to their constituents — transparency is not valued. This is incredibly dangerous when considering the future of the children in our community.

When a board of men, including the Board chair, who had to be disciplined because of treating school personnel disrespectfully, make closed-door decisions about the leadership and, ultimately, direction of the educational future of our district, we have to wonder what this teaches our youth. We have to wonder what this tells our youth about power and democracy. We have to wonder, what are the priorities of the Board?

What do responsible elected leaders do? They avail their constituents to what they are doing and why they are doing it. Unilateral decision-making without opening the issue to public comment from your constituents is cowardly. There is no other word for it.

This will cost Albany taxpayers a minimum of $200,000. We, the taxpayers, deserve to know why we will absorb this cost. We, the taxpayers, deserve to know what fueled this sudden dismissal and why the Board requested that Superintendent Goff not be in attendance. We deserve this.