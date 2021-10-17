Mailbag: Why this desire to give COVID a pass?

The DH/GT editorial board has joined the cult of idiots who have taken a serious threat to our health and well-being, and want to give one sometimes-deadly virus easier access to our children than other viruses.

We have had this conversation before, and the vast majority of our citizens has agreed that when we send our children out into traffic on their bicycles, they must wear a helmet, when we put them in a canoe on the frigid Santiam River, they must wear a life-preserving flotation device. They also must, not should, leave their guns, drugs and cigarettes at home.

There is not a personal freedom defense for threatening the well-being of our children. And, by the way, children must not come to school without being vaccinated against measles, mumps, polio and rubella, unless they have a valid exemption. Why this irrational desire to give COVID-19 a pass? Just because you may not like the people who are mandating that we protect our children doesn’t mean they are wrong.

This whole pandemic-denial movement, with educated normally rational people ignoring medical experts and following the advice of misguided comic book characters, reminds me of the hundreds of followers of Jim Jones’ temple who traveled to Guyana with their religious leader in the 1970s and drank cyanide at his direction.