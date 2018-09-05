If I understood James Farmer's fear of a civil war letter correctly (Mailbag, Sept. 3), then the people who feared and hated President Obama, spread lies about his programs, sabotaged whatever they could, and kept the country from major recovery, are saying that there may be a civil war if we don't stop calling President DT to account for his lies and despicable actions? Why should we listen to them now, since they have only shown us the worst that prejudices of color and religion have to offer?
Once again, their actions and words show that they only hold contempt for those who don't bow to their fears and lies.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Sept. 5)