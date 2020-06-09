Mailbag: Why should we hide economic data?

Donald Trump normally speaks in superlatives about his accomplishments. Greatest presidential victory in 2016, biggest inaugural crowds ever, best economy the country has ever had, lowest unemployment in our history, blah, blah, blah.

Well, here’s another first: Ever since the current federal budget process started in the 1970s, the government has provided updated economic forecasts during the year. Not the rest of this year. While the administration is offering a variety of excuses, the only thing that makes sense is the damage that information will do to a presidential campaign that has to be based on turning our COVID-19 economy around.