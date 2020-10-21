Mailbag: Why should we have to pay taxes?

At the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, President Trump’s low income tax filings were discussed.

What I heard from VP Pence justifying this is that Trump has created many jobs, and those folks paid their taxes and generated the economy.

Given this scenario: If me and my old buddy Joe open a muffler bearing shop, hire three rock star muffler bearing professionals, and make it big, we bring in $1 million after expenses the first year of selling and servicing the biggest, best, coolest, most awesomest muffler bearings!

Our rock stars each took in $100,000 income and paid close to $20,000 income taxes each, bought homes, paid property taxes, bought lots of stuff supporting the economy, etc. And Joe and I finally got our dream condo-share down in Florida.

With all Joe and I have done for the economy and our latest plan of franchising our business, which will cost us some money and spur the economy, we don’t think it right that we should have to pay income taxes, as it is redundant; it just doesn’t seem right!

P.S. The $$$ are examples, not meaning to pick on muffler bearing shops, or guys named Joe.

Hank Erbele

Corvallis

