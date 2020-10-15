Mailbag: Why not recycle Van Buren Bridge?

Why not recycle the Van Buren Bridge and use the old steel and some new concrete to build an efficient and maintainable structure actually designed for pedestrians and cyclists?

The current bridge has more than served its original purpose, so retirement/upcycling would be good ending for this chapter. The never-ending high annual maintenance costs of the old bridge would be a drag on our budgets. Eugene has built some really nice and safe pedestrian/cyclist bridges over the Willamette and I-5.