Thank you, June Kenagy, for your Nov. 5 letter, “What Happened to Compassion, Courtesy?” I have noticed — and been appalled by — the obsession with outrage in our society. Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians — all of us — rush to condemn differing points of view without asking “Why?”
If you’re like me, you have emotional reactions to differing points of view. Particularly if they’re on controversial subjects. Our emotional reactions are not a friend of civil society.
You know the quote “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention”? I would argue, if we are outraged, we can't listen.
Listening solves conflict. Listening heals relationships. Listening begets tolerance.
Ask the other person questions and listen to their answers.
Help me understand where you are coming from. Why do you feel this way? Why do you hold this opinion which is so different from mine?
I think our obsession with outrage has a direct correlation with overuse of internet communication because we have no ability to actively listen to each other.
It doesn’t matter if you read every word of my social media post, to me, your response and rebuttal feels like you completely ignored my point. There is no vehicle for you to actively listen to me, so I know I’ve been heard.
If I knew you’d listened to me. I would listen to you.
Afterward, we wouldn’t necessarily agree (which is OK), but we might just understand each other.
As June said, we'd learn “there is no evil plot” on the other side.
Matt Bixby
Corvallis (Nov. 7)