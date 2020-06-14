Mailbag: Why not give the gift of local news?

Our local paper is invaluable to our community.
I appreciate the continuing dedication of the newsroom and all its employees as resources become even more scarce.
If you are doing all right in this downturn, please consider giving a subscription (digital or otherwise) to a friend or neighbor who would enjoy one but may not have it in their budget.
I need the variety of topics of our local paper. Today I read reports on: graduation ceremonies, cleaning up the downtown vandalism, OSU’s plans for next year, and too many other local articles to name. I am made aware of what happens at council meetings, which empowers us as citizens to have a voice in our town. Letters to the editor give voice to many opinions. Even the obituaries inform me of the lives of residents who I never knew. The Story Next Door feature is always fascinating. I can get this no place else. There is no substitute for this local news.
Thank you, Mid-Valley Media papers, for your valuable work.
Judy Riggs
Corvallis
