Mailbag: Why not give the gift of local news?

Our local paper is invaluable to our community.

I appreciate the continuing dedication of the newsroom and all its employees as resources become even more scarce.

If you are doing all right in this downturn, please consider giving a subscription (digital or otherwise) to a friend or neighbor who would enjoy one but may not have it in their budget.

I need the variety of topics of our local paper. Today I read reports on: graduation ceremonies, cleaning up the downtown vandalism, OSU’s plans for next year, and too many other local articles to name. I am made aware of what happens at council meetings, which empowers us as citizens to have a voice in our town. Letters to the editor give voice to many opinions. Even the obituaries inform me of the lives of residents who I never knew. The Story Next Door feature is always fascinating. I can get this no place else. There is no substitute for this local news.

Thank you, Mid-Valley Media papers, for your valuable work. 

Judy Riggs

Corvallis

