Mailbag: Why not elect Cabinet officers?

I agree with Liz VanLeeuwen's letter (Mailbag, July 21) opposing the effort to abolish the Electoral College. The Electoral College ensures states like Oregon have some say, even if very little, in the election of our president. Without the Electoral College, the election could be carried by three or four cities alone. This tells me the rest of the country would not see the candidates during campaigns and would receive even less attention in the decisions which followed.

I agree with the spirit of the effort, though. I think something needs to change. Thinking so, I look to Oregon and the states to see if we might have answers. What did I find when I looked to the states for solutions to the problems of selecting federal leadership?

First off, I see Oregon has many agencies — Bureau of Labor and Industries, Secretary of State's Office, Attorney General's Office, Treasury — where the head is also an elected official. Then I see the same model in other states. Looking back to the federal government, these roles are all appointments by the president.

Here, Cabinet-level posts serve at the will of the people. In D.C. they serve at the pleasure of one person. Perhaps it's time we start electing the federal Cabinet by popular vote?