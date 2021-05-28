Mailbag: Why not boost odds of lessons at home?

In my class on family policy at Oregon State University this term, we have been examining how maternity leave positively impacts children and family units across many countries in the world.

The United States is unfortunately one of a handful of countries that does not provide paid maternity leave to new mothers. While six individual states within the United States have provided laws for paid family leave, the country of the United States as an entirety has lacked desire to adopt a paid family leave policy.

Research has shown that by strengthening length allowances for parents, the child benefits developmentally during these early years, especially. Children and the family as a whole would greatly benefit in the United States if a paid maternity or paternity leave was enacted. The important role that families play in the functioning of society requires full support of the well-being of all family members.

I believe that while there may be downsides to enacting a paid parental leave act, the pros would far outweigh the cons if the United States were to implement a federal act. Not only would children’s development and wellbeing be positively impacted, but the entire family would benefit from increased time spent with one another.