Mailbag: Why don't we have crisis intervention?

Corvallis Police are highly educated, receive training in implicit bias and systemic racism, and operate with policies in place for de-escalation, no undue force, and an expectation to prevent wrongdoing and educate the community, not just enforce our laws.

In Corvallis, police are called when we become uncomfortable or fearful of erratic or disturbing behavior — often occurring as a result of underlying problems of substance abuse, mental illness and/or homelessness. Officers attempt to educate these offenders by explaining laws and ordinances and issuing warnings before citations. This is surely kinder than hauling folks in and jailing them — which is not a real option here, with only 40 beds available in our local jail.

Is this an appropriate use of resources for optimal results? Will a chat with a well-trained officer address addiction, treat mental illness or provide needed housing?

In Eugene/Springfield, a crisis intervention program has been in place for years. When observing erratic or unsafe behavior, community members call “CAHOOTS.” A pair of experts are sent to intervene, such as a medic and a social worker.