Mailbag: Why do we release impaired drivers?

In today's DH (June 1) in the Public Safety Log, a woman was arrested on multiple charges for a traffic wreck on Stayton-Scio Drive. She was allegedly drunk and hit an oncoming driver nearly head-on. She was cited and released. Why?
There are three dead people as a direct result of two drunk drivers in the last couple of weeks. There could easily have been another fatality in this one.
Maybe the sheriff could enlighten the public on the criteria for this release.
Again, why?
Emil Harris
Halsey
