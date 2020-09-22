Mailbag: Why do Americans support Trump?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An article in the most recent edition of The Atlantic discusses collaborators and the motivations that lead them to support a corrupt regime in opposition to their principles.

The author, Anne Applebaum, argues that the motivations for “going along” are diverse, and, in many cases, are not self-serving but are the result of a belief that the action supports a higher goal.

I have often wondered how so many of the senior officials in the Trump administration justify their support of such an immoral and corrupt man. How do evangelical Christians square Trump’s hedonistic narcissism with the tenets of their faith? Why do hardline conservatives support a fiscal policy that explodes the federal deficit and flies in the face of their monetary beliefs?

Why do career civil servants compromise their integrity and reputations to add credibility to schemes that run counter to any logical scientific or rational policy? Why do so many Americans support a man whose policies and views are counter to their fiscal and physical health?