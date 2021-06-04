Mailbag: Why did Georgia want to revise law?

Still defending Georgia’s revised voting law, John Brenan (May 21) again overlooks egregious issues and still conflates equal application with equal impact.

Another sampling of what he sidestepped, spun or omitted:

A. Secretary of State removed as Chair of Election Board, replaced by legislative appointee.

B. Counties not allowed more than one drop-off ballot box per 100,000 registered voters.

C. Drop-box hours/locations curtailed/capped.

D. Absentee ballot applications restricted — harder to obtain, less time to complete.

E. Absentee ballots require ID documents rather than signature matches.

Mr. Brenan, we agree no fraud happened during the last election. So please …

1. Complete these sentences: “Georgia needed to implement [A/B/C/D/E — insert from above] because _________.”

2. Comment on the odds that the above just happened to reduce/limit voting independence/access. (Note similar efforts by other Republican-controlled legislatures, too — an amazing coincidence after a close election that didn’t come out right!)