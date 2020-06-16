Mailbag: Why change plans on bike-ped path?

On June 5, the Gazette-Times reported that "the bicycle and pedestrian path ... has been moved to the south side of the (Van Buren) bridge ... because ODOT said that there is better connectivity to existing paths."

As a bicycle rider, the existing bike path is very unsafe, and I was hoping for a change. Going under the bridge has a very sharp turn down on the east side. It's hard to see people and ice when cold, plus it floods every winter. What was really wrong with the old plan?

George Shaw

Corvallis

