In 1996, Australia endured the mass shooting known as the Port Arthur massacre: 35 died and 23 more were wounded. Twelve days later the Australian Parliament passed the National Firearms Agreement, severely restricting firearm ownership and buying back nearly 700,000 guns. All this was done under the leadership of a conservative prime minister, John Howard.
Six days after the mass shootings in the Christchurch mosques, where 50 died while another 50 were injured, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced that tougher new gun laws would be introduced to ban military style semi-automatic assault rifles, coupled with a gun buyback program.
When something like that happens in the US, the usual first response from many politicians is that it’s too soon to even be discussing policy changes for guns. Why are we willing to sacrifice our people on the altar of the NRA in order to protect the rights of gun manufacturers to produce weapons of mass destruction?
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (March 23)