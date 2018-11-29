Freedom is priceless, and much misunderstood. It's not an end in itself: it's a door of opportunity. It's freedom for, or to, or from, etc. What are most people seeking? Happiness.
When it comes to happiness, our system is not doing well. We have rising rates of suicide and depression. We have an opioid epidemic and mass shootings are frequent. We have seven million unemployed, one half of whom have quit looking for work, and are not counted in unemployment figures. We have about a half a million homeless, and one out of five children in the U. S. is food insecure. According to the World Happiness Report, we are 18th happiest in the world.
Finland is the happiest country in the world, followed by Norway, then Denmark. Finland and Estonia have the best public schools in the world. Of the five hundred largest companies in Finland, 42 are either wholly or partially government owned. The Finns have high taxes and the happiest people. How does that work? They have universal health care, child care, unemployment insurance and a range of social services, as do the other Scandinavian countries that lead the happiness scale. They are free market economies with a happy blend of socialism and capitalism. They succeed in achieving Thomas Jefferson's dictum: "The happiness and well-being of it's people is the first and only purpose of government."
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Nov. 27)