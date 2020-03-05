Mailbag: Why approve county bond?

Here goes the county! Spending $7.1 million on a building to use for departments that are already housed in place now.

How about remodeling the building for a new jail? There's plenty of space with 6.5 acres. Another $500,000 for an unused railroad and $500,000 to the new museum were donated in the last few years. It doesn't look like Benton County is working to save toward a new jail. Why should citizens approve a $25 million bond when the county is spending in other places?

A.J. Johnston

Corvallis

