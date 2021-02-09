Mailbag: Why antipathy about light at Granger?

The proposed Highway 20 upgrades are a farce.
As someone who has regularly driven the route and nearly been hit at the intersection of Granger Avenue and 20, the proposed changes do very little to address the actual problem. They have studied the issue to death (the death of many people over the years) and resisted the obvious fix.
A stoplight is needed to allow traffic to safely turn onto 20 from Granger, especially during rush hour. But they would rather spend millions making modifications than a few hundred thousand to put up lights. Why the antipathy when there already is a light at Conifer Boulevard and 20 is a mystery to me.
Richard Halter
Corvallis