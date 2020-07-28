Mailbag: Who wouldn't want a platypus trophy?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How about something different for the University of Oregon/Oregon State University rivalry in sports?

Platypus: an egg-laying critter with a duck bill and a beaver tail.

Powwow: an original American event where tribes meet, exchange goods, feast, dance and, of course, hold athletic events.

A Platypus Powwow would transform the old rivalry into a merging of two great schools.

When the powwow is held in Corvallis, civic clubs and churches would invite their colleagues from Eugene to joint meetings and fellowship, and have tours of the campus. Same with University fraternities and sororities. Host a party for your brothers and sisters from Eugene. Downtown would be open and promote its businesses.

There could be a battle of the bands with groups from Corvallis and Eugene. Maybe a poetry jam. A “Jeopardy!”-type game with each university having a team. Standup comics. It could be a weekend event — not just a game on Saturday.

The next year Eugene would be the host. Each year it could be improved.

Of course, all this is dependent on the virus and how soon we can mix without a 6-foot safe space.