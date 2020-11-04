Mailbag: Who will survive this nightmare?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us October is a Hunter’s Moon going into a November Beaver Moon. Tides change, but politics and big business stay the same.
Moving on. While the COVID-19 virus is steadily closing in on us, landlords are looked to for leniency by tenants who are suffering from the pandemic. Lost jobs, illness from all the diseases around. Truly a frightening matter. Landlords are expected to or it is at least hoped they will give tenants a break on paying the rent. But what do landlords with mortgages to pay do to keep banks from foreclosing and repossessing property?
Many landlords are small individual property owners who depend on the tenants’ timely rent income for mortgage, insurance, property tax, and all the repairs and maintenance issues that demand attention.
I don’t read or hear reports from the media investigating how the giant mortgage companies are helping our injured and weak economy.
What can we look forward to and who will survive this nightmare?
Chuck Leland
Albany
