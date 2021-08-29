 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Who will manage sleep trailers?

Regarding “’A bed for every head:’” Albany man designs ‘Sleep Trailer’ for emergency shelter,” Aug. 16:

I recall a similar facility in Japanese airports where a traveler could take a nap, sleeping in a tube-like facility for a reasonable price. That price a included bedding and cleaning charge. Showers were/are available.

Which brings me to my question. Who will clean, provide bedding and showers, and manage use of the local facility? I know of an Albany group that wants to create small houses for otherwise homeless people. Perhaps these two interests should be talking to each other.

Chuck Leland

Albany

 

