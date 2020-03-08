Mailbag: Who should we believe on climate?

In a recent letter to the editor, Jay Burreson claims that "Climate science has become so politicized that it is hard to know who to believe" (Mailbag, Feb. 25). I completely disagree with this statement. It is very easy to know who to believe.
You believe the overwhelming majority of climate scientists who have spent many decades studying climate change. You believe the National Academy of Sciences, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the American Association of State Climatologists, and the Fourth National Climate Assessment written by climate scientists within the United States government. They all agree that climate change/global warming is real, is getting worse, and is being driven in part by human activity.
You could believe the 195 countries that signed the Paris pact to fight global warming. This pact offered no benefit other than the prospect of reducing the steadily increasing severity of future flooding, famine, storms, etc.
You could believe the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 1,300 independent scientific experts from countries all over the world under the auspices of the United Nations, that concluded that there is a 95% probability that human activity is warming the planet. You could choose to believe a local climate scientist, Andreas Schmittner.
"The warming trend observed over the last century can only be explained by the effects of human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gasses" (Fourth National Climate Assessment). Everyone must choose for themselves who to believe.
Stan Sahnow
Corvallis