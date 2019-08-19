Good grief! City Councilor Rich Kellum, along with sidekick Bessie Johnson from my ward, tells us someone needs to be the grown-up in the Albany governing body and close the Carnegie library. Are you serious? Let's talk about these councilors and how they have behaved and then ask the question again, who is the grown-up?
1. You approved the Somerset development without ever attending one neighborhood meeting or one Planning Commission meeting. You have directly subjected the residents of northeast Albany to an onslaught of 50 to 60 double truck loads of gravel every day up Clover Ridge and down Trinity and Somerset and the rest of the roads in Albany's northeast. When I asked you to intervene about the fact that my property has been unusable in a residential area for two consecutive years your solution was to park my car in the path of the trucks! Neither one of you bothered to meet with residents to help solve the problem.
2. You strongly objected and tried to prohibit over 100 new jobs from coming to Albany because of your views on a legal marijuana system. These are dinosaur views; they do not represent Ward 3.
Now, your views about our library are ridiculous. If you want help budgeting in the light of the tax revenue coming in from the 300 new houses in the northeast, let me know; I'd like to help.
There will be new candidates for Ward 3. Time to show Rich and Bessie the door.
L. Schuetz
Albany (Aug. 15)