Mailbag: Who is to blame for spread of COVID-19?

Everyone is upset with Gov. Brown for stating the obvious … If too many people are admitted to the hospitals, we will have a crisis.

It seems, as usual, we are blaming the messenger. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to everyone 16 or over, and some areas are sending back doses due to lack of people who want the shot. No one wants to continue wearing a mask or observe the other mitigations that have been proven to work. So — who is to blame for COVID's spread? We the People.

Stop listening to those who spread lies about the safety of the vaccine, and get one. Continue to limit your activities in large groups. Wear a mask. Be responsible for yourself and others. Be part of the solution instead of the problem.

Betty Shelton

Albany

