Mailbag: Who is the real thug here?

I recently witnessed shocking abuse of power by federal troops in Portland. Everyone must know how Trump is shamefully using these troops against us.

I went to Portland with my two grown sons, to stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters. I went to yell “Black Lives Matter” and to link arms with other mothers trying to protect citizens from Trump’s troops. As I stood on the front line, talking with other moms and teachers, eating cookies, chanting, an announcement from the federal building told us to stop damaging the fence, though I saw no one damaging the fence.

Then came blasts of tear gas, pepper balls and flashbangs. I stood with the moms as long as I could, but eventually succumbed to coughing fits and burning eyes. After an hour of these constant attacks, federal troops entered the streets carrying pepper ball and tear gas guns. They were in the balconies above, pointing weapons at us.