Mailbag: Who is entitled to exercise authority?

In his recent letter (Mailbag, May 2), Robert B. Harris, Ph.D., continues to attack the Second Amendment.

His most critical error is his apparent assumption that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect the right to use guns for sporting purposes. This is utterly preposterous. The primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect our preexisting individual and collective right to effective defense. This includes defense against criminals, invaders, insurrectionists, looters, and our own government when it goes completely out of control. Protection against tyrannical government is actually the primary purpose the Framers had in mind for the Second Amendment.

We clearly need “weapons of war” for some of these purposes, and we have an inalienable right to acquire and use such weapons appropriately for their intended purposes. Therefore, Mr. Harris’ recommendations for severe interference with his fellow citizens’ ability to manufacture and acquire certain guns, like the so-called assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns, is ludicrous, exceedingly dangerous, and utterly authoritarian.

The buyback program suggested by Mr. Harris, even if it’s voluntary (he may not intend it to be), is also authoritarian because it would force unwilling taxpayers to pay for it.