Mailbag: Which demographic is most impacted?

Thanks to John Brenan (April 23) for his textbook demonstration of disingenuous shilling. (“Well, this was inevitable.”)

But he should really save his high dudgeon for defending moral high ground — nowhere to be found in Georgia’s recent voting law changes.

A law can be racist by intent and/or impact, not just application. Poll taxes applied to all voters in the Jim Crow era: It was “just coincidence” the poor were most often denied the right to vote because they couldn’t pay — and Black voters were overwhelmingly the poorest.

Fast-forward to Georgia 2021. The new law was enacted with no evidence of voting fraud. Why? (What other states do/did is irrelevant here.) Why did the Republican-controlled state assembly change how future Georgia voting will be done? Exactly what needed “fixing?” Tell us specifically, Mr. Brenan. Then explain why you chose to overlook, for example, the following unequal impacts of the new law:

Absentee voting: three months, not six, to apply for a ballot; reduced drop boxes in metro Atlanta (94 to 23). In-person voting: food/water illegal to bring to queued voters (think single parents, after-work hours). Ballot counting: secretary of state removed as state election board chair; a partisan legislature can now throw the election count certification to itself!