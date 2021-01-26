Mailbag: Where's the energy for finding shots?

I think in all seriousness we should impeach Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer for inciting hatred and dysfunction in our government due to multiple actions misusing their powers.

This double attempt to remove the president comes off as a perfect example of why there is a 25th Amendment. They are irrational. The problem is that the amendment should cover the vice president, the Speaker of the House, the minority and majority leaders in both houses of Congress, along with the geriatric members of the U.S. Supreme Court. Oregonians, please look at this situation.

How do we allow our representatives like Rep. Peter DeFazio get embroiled in a sham second impeachment? What sort of peaceful transition is this? Where is the energy for finding more COVID-19 vaccine shots? Ok, I understand that many Oregonians hate Trump… really hate the guy. Hate, hate, hate. Is impeachment more important than jobs, going back to school and opening businesses?

Robin Rose

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0