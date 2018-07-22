Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I find it strange that there are three illegal alien children detention centers operating in Portland. Strange in the prospect that no liberal is up in arms about it. These centers are receiving millions, yes, millions of our dollars a year to keep these children separated from their parents.

Where is the uproar from your liberal leaders condemning these facilities? Have you no compassion? Are you not angered that your tax dollars are being used this way? Where are the protesters that should be hounding Brown and the other liberal leaders of our state? These facilities in Portland should be closed down immediately.

We need to hold our leaders responsible for these outrages facilities.

Roger Shaputis

Brownsville (July 18)

0
1
0
0
0

