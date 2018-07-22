I find it strange that there are three illegal alien children detention centers operating in Portland. Strange in the prospect that no liberal is up in arms about it. These centers are receiving millions, yes, millions of our dollars a year to keep these children separated from their parents.
Where is the uproar from your liberal leaders condemning these facilities? Have you no compassion? Are you not angered that your tax dollars are being used this way? Where are the protesters that should be hounding Brown and the other liberal leaders of our state? These facilities in Portland should be closed down immediately.
We need to hold our leaders responsible for these outrages facilities.
Roger Shaputis
Brownsville (July 18)
Nothing here but another person with Trump derangement syndrome.
Back when Obama was running things we had thousands of unaccompanied minor children cross the border illegally. He then sent these kids all over the US, and without any medical check up.
If memory serves the kids in the centers in Portland are some of those kids.
At least be honest.
