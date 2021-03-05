Mailbag: Where have all the Republicans gone?

The Republican Party has known for some time that in order to survive as a viable party in the long term, especially here in Oregon, it needed to expand the tent in order to diversify its base.
As a former Independent with fiscal conservative values, I am a small farmer living on the edge of what is nominally called the lower middle class. Thrift and sustainability are required and always have been.
I also believe that the conservation ethic of public lands, as in the framework of Theodore Roosevelt Jr., is important in order to conserve for future generations. I believe that government should tread lightly in our private lives and our own choices as long as they are legal choices.
And I firmly believe that folks sometimes need a helping hand in times of difficulty, but not necessarily a handout. I would also add fairness and equity to this equation.
So am I eligible for this diverse, bigger Republican tent? Today, when I look over who resides in this shrinking tent, I question just what happened to the Republican Party. The time has come, especially for Oregon Republicans, to stand up, speak up and call out for a party of politics, not a party of outlandish conspiracies, shamanistic cult worshipers or science deniers.
Just who are today’s Republicans? What do they stand for? Indeed, where are their moral and civic interests? Where have the Republicans gone?
Phil Plaza
Alsea