I feel attacked. I have been called a deplorable and a bitter clinger accused of clutching my Bible and guns. I have been publicly told by a president that I did not build the business I started from scratch. The name-calling and vitriol has now reached a new low when a senator called a Supreme Court nominee “evil.”
Where has civility gone? Open debate was the hallmark of our republic. We talk to our children about bullying, and yet our political leaders are unwilling to display any civility or engage in respectful conversation.
Some of these “leaders” have promoted and instructed people to search out their opponents in public places like elevators and restaurants and shout them down.
I feel both sick and disgusted with this vile hate-filled behavior. Why is this behavior not a hate crime?
The group of people that is being targeted is anybody who disagrees with the protagonist point of view. They don’t want an open debate or civil discussion. They want to degrade, verbally attack, threaten and intimidate. You are not allowed to have an opinion that is different from theirs. Some believe we are currently in a civil war.
This hateful harassment is oppressive and could be characterized as a new form of home-grown terrorism. Their goal is to shut you up and shut you down. You may not agree with me and that’s OK, but why can’t we have a civil respectful discussion? I fear things are only going to get worse.
John Robinson
Albany (Sept. 30)