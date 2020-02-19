Mailbag: Where cap-and-trade funds are going

In the article “Climate Activists Rally at Capitol” (Feb. 12), a clarification needs to be made regarding where the funds generated from capping carbon emissions are actually going.

The article stated that the funds would go to environmental projects. Actually, the funds from the Clean Energy Jobs Bill will go toward a variety of projects such as creating jobs in the clean energy sector, affordable solar, and upgrades to homes and businesses to use electricity more efficiently.

The funds will be put back into our communities. Unfortunately, our climate is changing and the negative effects of burning fossil fuels are not going away. We all need to pitch in and work together to defray the devastating effects that unchecked carbon emissions will bring.

Dorothy Norwood

Lebanon

