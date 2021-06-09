Mailbag: When you're guilty, you take the Fifth

Expecting Republicans to support a 9/11-style commission to investigate Jan. 6 was naïve.

It was like expecting Al-Qaida to support an investigation into 9/11. When you are guilty, you “take the Fifth.” As Matt Gaetz recently acknowledged, the real source of Republican passion for the Second Amendment is not about hunting. It’s about using violence and intimidation as political tools: the defining characteristic of fascism.

Normal people need to stop wasting time and energy being outraged at Trump Republicans – they are simply doing what fascists naturally do. Instead, normal decent people need to face this reality and take whatever steps they can to conserve their emotional energy and direct it to finding ways to fight back.

As for me:

1) I’ve cut back on my consumption of sensationalist political news like the ridiculous drivel from nutcakes like Marjorie Taylor Greene.