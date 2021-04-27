Mailbag: When will the media call out behaviors?

The hits keep on coming.

Recently two Black men were involved in separate incidents with police.

In the first case, police attempted to stop a vehicle without a license plate, and since the vehicle windows were tinted and it was nighttime, police couldn’t see a temporary tag displayed in the rear window. The driver pulled into a gas station, whereby police ordered him out of the car.

The driver was an army officer who should appreciate following orders, but he didn’t. He became argumentative and uncooperative. He was pepper-sprayed, handcuffed and presumably taken to jail.

In the next incident, a Black man was initially stopped by police for expired tags, but it was determined he had a warrant for his arrest for illegal possession of a firearm. He had also missed his court date.

Police removed him from the car, and in the process of handcuffing him, he broke free, struggled with police, got back in his car, and was accidently shot. The officer had pulled her firearm, not her Taser, as she had intended.