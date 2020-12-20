Mailbag: When we assume the worst, it manifests

I am a proud conservative.

Amid our present turbulence, I am displeased that this identification has become inextricably bound to the most polarizing figure of our time. I am further displeased with the growing inter-party tendency to assume those with whom you disagree step forth from a position of iniquity. The antecedent of my writing is the antecedent of civil degradation.

What we have is too precious to tarnish with ill-conceived assumptions; I speak here to both sides of the aisle and beyond. When we assume the worst in others, the worst in them manifests preemptively. As the people wield their worst, so shall the Republic follow. My plea is not rooted in pessimism, however — quite the contrary. These United States occupy far too dear a position in my heart to relinquish my hope for amelioration.

I simply call on my fellow students, community members and Americans to meet in the middle with grace and exemplify the traits of our democracy that allow it to stand. I lean on the words of the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plain of dignity and discipline.”