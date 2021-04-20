Mailbag: When that ballot arrives, vote

Many readers may not be aware this is a school board election year.

So I want to make the same appeal to readers I made to those watching the April 5 Greater Albany Public Schools School Board meeting: Please vote.

School board elections are easy to skip. They happen in May rather than November, and many feel the school board doesn’t really matter. Well, folks, this year — it matters.

The GAPS School Board consists of five members. Three of those seats — the majority — are up for reelection. For personal reasons, none of the incumbents, including myself, is running for reelection.

The pandemic has certainly created disruptions to public education, but it has also created opportunities. This is a time for our community to think seriously about what we want our schools to look like as we emerge from the shadow of COVID-19.

While it would be easy to get bogged down in the frustrations of the past year, we need to have our eye on the future — on implementing lessons learned and on building on our successes (yes, there have been many!).