Mailbag: What would be the patriotic response?

In my social media, I’ve recently seen an apparent phenomenon that I find truly alarming: Some people are defending their refusal of vaccination (and, at times, mask-wearing) as an act of patriotism.

Seriously???

Let’s look at what we’re dealing with here. The pandemic killed more than a half-million Americans in just its first year, which is more than all of World War II. The delta variant is much more contagious than the original, and affects children more easily — by one report, more than 22% of new cases are in children — enough to fill up children’s hospitals nationwide. And more than 90% of new infections are among the unvaccinated.

Breakthrough infections — meaning carrying the disease, with or without symptoms — are still comparatively rare. COVID is spread mainly by unvaccinated people. So refusing the vaccine doesn’t affect just you. It affects everyone around you, and everyone around everyone around you, and beyond.

And statistically COVID kills one victim in 200.

This is merely what I can fit into a 250-word letter to the editor.