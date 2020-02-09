Mailbag: What was gained with impeachment?

The Senate has acquitted President Trump. Are you as happy as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is that impeachment is forever? Did Oregonians stand to learn or gain a thing from a different decision? Probably not.

Think about this. What would Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. DeFazio have gained with the president’s removal from office? Would the three be heroes? Was Oregon suddenly expecting college loans to be forgiven, free college, Medicare for all, a $20 minimum wage and the rich paying 75% in taxes?

What I witnessed over the past three years was an aberrant, irrational form of hatred with no discernible positive outcome, no sense of a worthwhile future and our politicians demanding we trust their daily bouts of angst, vituperative tweets and suggestions we abandon the Electoral College along with wholesale aspects of the U.S. Constitution.

As we went about our daily lives, our politicians fanned the flames of revenge politics to no other gain than their own. Our babies were born. Our dogs welcomed us home. All three years we have been bathed in media and political rancor leading to our loss of dear friends, avoidance of others we thought colleagues, and taken aback at sudden outbursts of rage from people we meet in public. “Dictator! America is evil!”