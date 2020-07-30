Mailbag: What parts of BLM do city, county back?

In the July 7 edition of the D-H it was reported that the city of Corvallis and Benton County support Black Lives Matter. Both the city and the county didn't elaborate on what principles of BLM they support. For the past several months the liberal media has portrayed BLM as a terrorist organization promoting assaults, rioting, looting and burning, which I find ironical. I would've thought the media would've portrayed BLM in a more civilized and positive image, but they haven't.
So, who is BLM and what is their mission statement, I asked myself. So I googled this organization to educate myself. Upon reading their mission statement I attempted to equate their words with their actions I've observed daily for the past three months in cities all over this country and concluded there is no correlation between their words and actions whatsoever. So I would appreciate the city and the county clarifying what exactly they are supporting for the enlightenment of their citizenry.
As a sidebar, one paragraph of BLM's mission statement stood out to me. It stated BLM is unapologetically Black in their positioning and therefore need not qualify their position. I can take license with this and say the same thing about white people, but I'd probably be called a racist. So I'll represent myself in declaring I'm a white person and I make no apology for it. I don't kneel down in the presence of BLM, and I don't buy into the white fragility nonsense.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!