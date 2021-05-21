Mailbag: What makes them unequal and racist

Like John Larsen before him, Chris Coffin rails against the "unequal" impact of sections of the Georgia election law without demonstrating what makes them unequal and racist. Apparently, the mere act of declaring something unjust makes it so in liberal eyes.

The new law replaced the one that had been in effect for 2019 and before, not the strictly temporary measure in place for just pandemic impacted 2020. Therefore, the number of drop boxes in metro Atlanta didn't drop from 94 to 23, but increased from 0 to 23. Unless all are to be located in white, upper class neighborhoods, how is that conceivably racist?

The law prohibits the free distribution of all goods, including food and water, within X feet of the polls for fear of undue influence. Note this ban is not limited to just some neighborhoods, or some people in line, so what makes it racist? Do blacks require more water than whites?

And a mere 3 months, not 6, to apply for absentee ballots? Really? What is remotely racist about that? I can't envision any American needing 6 months for the completion of that simple task — the names of the candidates aren't even known 6 months in advance!