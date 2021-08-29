Mailbag: What is wrong with this picture?

Related to this story
Tom Cordier's letter of August 13 does not represent how I see the travesty that took place in the election of the new board members.
It is discouraging to see that some recent polls show ~60% of Republicans back Trump's big lie that the election was fraudulent and he won, wi…
What pandemic? If it were a real pandemic we would have easy access to "free" and responsive tests. Tests that don't require an appointment. (…
This is in response to Tom Cordier’s letter to the editor on August 13, 2021, “The Silent majority agrees with action.” I strongly disagree.
Each one of us has an opportunity to address the IPCC technical report 6 conclusions released August 9. It says climate change is progressing …
When I was the GAPS Superintendent in the 1990’s, the protocol for evaluating the superintendent was well established and understood. Statewid…
A far worse disease than COVID-19 is rampant in this country — indeed, in much of the so-called civilized world.
Mr. Penrod (“No one knows how vaccine affects DNA,” Mailbag, Aug. 20) has chosen not to get vaccinated.
Shame on the thieves that prey on the elderly in our low-income senior community!
My family and I have attended Oregon State University women’s volleyball and basketball games since 1988.