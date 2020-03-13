Mailbag: What is representative's plan?

I remember the first Earth Day, almost 50 years ago.
As a young college student and recently discharged veteran, I immediately grasped the seriousness of the situation: too many resources being tapped from a finite planet. However, the world was all before me and I, like most Americans, took advantage of what cheap gas was giving us: big cars and trucks, lots of new highways every day, plenty of suburban development.
Now, all these years later, I see that we have not changed our habits very much, and in today's paper I read a letter from our state representative (Mailbag, March 6) saying she ought not to act, but rather put to a vote a bill that, by almost any measure, is a weak plan to favor big business in a "transition" to cleaner energy. Since "cap and trade" has become a bogeyman in the media, a public vote is sure to reject the bill, leaving us where we are.
You have free articles remaining.
Since I and many others favor a real carbon tax and regard this bill as next to useless, I must assume that the walkout Republicans, including our Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, are not seeking solutions but simply gaining control of the Legislature by non-elective means. My question to her, then, is this:
What is your plan — legislatively, professionally and personally — to address the carbon issue in our state? I mean, your lawmaking, your trucking business and your daily habits.
Ron Green
Albany