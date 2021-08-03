Mailbag: What is going on with GAPS Board?

The July 22 front page headline “Board considers accelerated search” raises numerous questions.

Why is an accelerated search necessary? How much is this all costing Greater Albany Public Schools? Why did they fire Melissa Goff in the first place? The school board has been in rush mode since their election. In the Zoom group interview I watched prior to the election, none of the three new members mentioned having any experience in education. All three mainly wanted to get students back in school. Well, who was against that?

Melissa Goff was a fine superintendent. Why not let her serve out the remainder of her contract? What possible reasons could the board have for her hasty firing? There had been no reports that she was anything other than honorable and hardworking on behalf of all our schools and students.

In the recent schoolboard election, only a small percentage of ballots were returned. This indicates that support for candidates who were elected was not overwhelming. So why are they acting like they owe all of us nothing? Before such a major financial expenditure, shouldn’t they at least tell us what is going on?