Mailbag: What if atrocities don't really exist?

Robertson Davies, 1913-1995, Canadian journalist and college professor, observed, “The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.”

Boy, that explains a lot.

What if some of today’s perceived political atrocities don’t really exist as anything other than a comprehension that you’re supposed to believe?

And what if that comprehension is a contrivance created to cause conflict. Such is the “what-if” of equity vs. equality. If you can argue the existence of systemic racism, then equity is a tool devised to accommodate a similar bigotry.

Consider: In a world full of creatures with a driving urge to be better than everyone else, what advantage is there to being equal? Equity is a determination by a collective elite to raise the perceived underprivileged to a position they would have had had they not been biased against.

Geez, what could go wrong there?

But we miss the point.

Long before the U.S.A., there were empires that stole lands from the indigenous populace, enslaved people, kept them down and raised up the unworthy. There is no atrocity said of the U.S. that hasn’t been done by others before us, and is still being done.