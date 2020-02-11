Mailbag: What has become of our democracy?

There was an interesting question posed on social media last week. If Trump gets re-elected, and the Democrats manage to flip the Senate, couldn't they, based on the precedents set by McConnell and the Senate Republicans, just re-impeach Trump and refuse to allow testimony and evidence? Something to think about.

We used to be a constitutional democracy. Since the Republicans have trashed the Constitution over the issue of fair elections, what do we call ourselves now? Are we a monarchy? A dictatorship? Some dictatorships have fake elections. Oh, wait. We already did that with the Russian interference in 2016. And the Senate said it was OK for 2020 with Ukraine interference. What's next, armed goons at the polling places to be sure you vote their way?

Democrats are not a lot better, with their insatiable lust to undermine the Second Amendment, and their willingness to trash due process to enforce those unconstitutional red flag laws.

Speaking of fair elections, shouldn't the primaries be democratic also? One certainly cannot say that about the Democratic convention leading up to the 2016 election. Wassermann Schultz, superdelegates and the Clinton Foundation provided us with the least electable candidate in the running, through a process which was anything but democratic.